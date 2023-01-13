Victims in Darling Point Drive shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The names of the two victims in a double homicide in South Bakersfield have been released.

According to the Kern County Cororner's Office, Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield and Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento were both found dead near the 600 block of Darling Point Drive. An investigation revealed that the two were shot to death.

The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is searching for a man who may be connected to the incident. Jovannie Ayon, 31, is considered armed and dangerous.

The BPD asks the public not to approach Ayon and to instead contact them at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Frank McIntyre at (661) 326-3921.