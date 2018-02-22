Mostly Cloudy
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico -- An explosion that tore through a ferry in Playa del Carmen injured 25 people Wednesday, according to KABC.
None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening in the explosion that took place as passengers were unloading.
Local officials said 20 Mexicans, three Canadians and two Americans were all reportedly in good condition.
The municipal government said victims sustained minor cuts and were treated at a local hospital. The explosion left a hole in the vessel’s starboard side beside a passenger seating area.
The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
