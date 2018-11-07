Find your polling place - November 2018 General Elections - Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Here's a form to use to find out where you're going to vote in Kern County as well as California.

All you need to do is put in your home address and you'll be shown which location to show up at to vote on November 6, 2018.

Click HERE - For a list of the 2018 California Propositions and Kern County Measures.

CLICK HERE TO FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

