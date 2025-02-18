Jakarta schools implement Narcan programs to prevent opioid overdoses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jakarta schools are rolling out Narcan programs to educate students on opioid overdose prevention and response.



Jakarta introduces Narcan programs in schools to combat opioid overdoses.

The initiative aims to educate students and staff on overdose prevention.

The program is part of a broader effort to address addiction in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One group of local students is asking the Kern County Board of Education to place Narcan in classrooms. They say they are hopeful this could help address the Kern opioid crisis.

Khair is a group that is part of the Jakara Movement aimed to spread awareness to the youth around substance education and harm prevention programs. In Kern County, students from Ridgeview High School were selected to join the program to advocate against substance abuse. These students are all working together to ask the Kern County School Board members to place Narcan in classrooms. They say to prevent and drop the numbers of the opioid crisis happening in our county, but also to prevent our students from having overdoses.Khair says Narcan should be accessible to everyone at all times.

Antonio Lopez, is an 12th-grade student and he says, "I would say mainly in high school, many students are using drugs and teachers may not be aware of it, and if they overdose is ever to come, a teacher might not be prepared for it and that is what Narcan can come in handy for to help those students get a second chance at life."

According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, they say in 2023, 308 people died due to opioid-related overdoses.

A couple of years ago, the Khair group in Fresno got the Clovis Unified School District to apply this policy.

Kulget Kaur, works with the Jakara Movement as a Health and Wellness Fellow and she says, "When the fentanyl hit Kern County, there were so many deaths happening in a very short period of time and on school campuses, and that is the time when we carved policy and started bringing our awareness to the school board district."

The students from Khair say that going to the meeting, they are looking forward to presenting to the board members in hopes the Kern County School District is next to adopt this policy.

Gurleen Chrea, is an 11th-grade student and she says, "It's still really good to have those precautions, the precautions of keeping something there just in case something happens, especially the kids that need it. It creates that safety just in case, it's less encouraging, but keeping the safety of children."

They plan on meeting the board members on March 21st.

Khair website

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

