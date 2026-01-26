Minor driving stolen car dies in Highway 178 crash after police pursuit in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A minor who was driving a stolen vehicle died after being ejected in a crash on Highway 178 in Bakersfield Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two other minors who were also ejected from the vehicle remain in the hospital with severe injuries after the crash on eastbound Highway 178, west of Baker Street.

The incident began just after 5:15 p.m. when Bakersfield police officers located a vehicle in the area of Flower and King streets that had been reported stolen, police said.

The vehicle led officers on a pursuit that ended when police said it reached unsafe speeds as it approached the freeway.

The vehicle then crashed into a guardrail on the eastbound lanes, ejecting all three occupants.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 178 were closed for hours during the investigation but have since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

