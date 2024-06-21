Special Needs Network expanded to Bakersfield to serve people with disabilities

Video shows the Special Needs Network facility

Special Needs Network, a nonprofit based in LA, expanded to Bakersfield in January 2023 to serve people with disabilities.

The networks makes a difference for Daana Godinez who tells me her 3-year-old daughter was diagnosed with severe autism.

In this room, Special Needs Network offer services to children as young as 2 years old to adults, and one Bakersfield mom tells me the services have helped restore hope as she cares for her daughter.

Daana Godinez noticed when her daughter Luna was 9 months old, something wasn’t right.

“Little sounds, little things just made her tick, and I noticed something was wrong with her obviously,” she said.

Godinez remembers the emotional diagnosis after months of doctors saying her daughter was a late bloomer.

Luna was diagnosed with severe autism at 2 ½ years old.

“It felt helpless,” Godinez said.

She isn’t the only mom with this story.

James Barrientos with the Special Needs Network, a nonprofit that started in LA, expanded to Bakersfield in January 2023 to serve more than 30 families like Godinez across the county.

“It’s very hard for people who get the news of a diagnosis for their child," Barrientos said. "You kind of go into a panic like where do you go?”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 7.6 million people have a disability in California and data from the U.S. Census reports 8.2% of the population in Kern county under the age of 65 has a disability.

The organization teaches patients how to improve daily living and self help skills, communication and managing behavior concerns.

Now, Barrientos says they plan to now offer clinical services.

“My daughter is special needs and my career kind of got me ready to be her dad, and I want to help more dads and help more parents like myself,” he said.

Godinez says the program taught her once non verbal daughter to pick up words and engage with her older brother Isaac.

“Now, she actually hugs him,” Godinez said.

Isaac loves playing with his sister and he says he thinks she like him more now.

“I chase her, and she runs away, and she gets on her bed and tries to hide from me,” Isaac tells me.

Godinez hopes her daughter becomes self-sufficient and with the program’s help, she already sees growth as Luna plays with blocks, adding she thinks Luna could become an engineer one day.

“That glimmer of hope is what helps.”

If you are in need of services, you visit the Special Needs Network on Saturday at their open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 New Stine Road, Suite 205.



