Lost Hills Park ready for community members, new growth of community

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, the Wonderful Company, Kern County Leaders, and Lost Hills residents celebrated the Lost Hills Park grand opening, after over a year of construction.



23ABC spoke with several members of the Lost Hills community who said they were excited to see the change finally come to fruition and they can't wait to spend time with their families at the park.

The playground structures were paid for partly through a Clean California grant. Lost Hills residents said the previous equipment was dull and dismal, and they're excited to see the change in their hometown.

Lost Hills Park is located on the north side of Highway 46 in Lost Hills.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For over a year, the Lost Hills Wonderful Park was under construction but now it's finally open, I'm Sam Hoyle your Lost Hills neighborhood reporter, and the county and the Wonderful company holding a grand opening on Wednesday to celebrate what's happening and the growth of this community.

The project was partially funded by a Clean California grant and opened right in time for the summer season.

Several key members leading the project took time to speak to members of the Lost Hills Community during a press conference on Wednesday morning as children played on in the background.

23ABC spoke to several members of the Lost Hills Community out at the park and they noted they never imagined seeing something quite like this in their hometown.

Rosario Velasquez has lived in Lost Hills for four decades and plans to live there for the foreseeable future. The park for her signifies a change for the better in the community and provides a resource to her children that she wishes she had years ago.

"Forty years ago I did not have this kind of park for myself as a child to come and play, so for me to bring my kids to this amazing structure, it's a life-changing opportunity for my kids," said Velasquez. "I honestly never thought my community was going to grow and it's become something very special where I don't want to move out of Lost Hills, nor my kids."

Natalie Vasquez has lived in Lost Hills for 30 years and said the previous equipment at the park was dull and dismal. Now with vibrant color and a sprawling space, Vasquez said she and her children are excited to enjoy the space for years to come.

"It was just like the same color as the sand, I feel like it wasn't bringing the attention to the kids. It was just like 'Oh, just this and that's it?'" said Vasquez. "Before, there weren't many things to do at the parkway before – but now it's like, I see my son's face very excited and happy to have something new in our town to enjoy with our kids."

