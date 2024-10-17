Annual Pumpkin Patch Returns to Heritage Park!

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Students part of the Delano Union Elementary School District have been learning about Delano history while also getting to experience fall festivities through the annual Heritage Park field trip.

For the past 6 years the Kiwanis club of Delano has been putting on the local pumpkin patch. While it was created for the community, the focus is on the kids.

Kiwanis Club officials say before kids get to engage in fall festivities, they first learn about Delano’s history.

Officials say Delano is rich in history and its important to pass on the history to the younger generation.



Students part of Albany park spent Wednesday morning learning about Delano history and enjoying the fall festivities. It’s been a tradition for years now and organizers say this the pumpkin patch is all for the kids.

At Heritage park, you’ll find more than just a pumpkin patch. Students part of the Delano Union Elementary School District also get to do their own arts and craft, and can play all kinds of games.

“Just seeing the smiles on their faces especially after they get to go into the pumpkin patch and pick their pumpkin,” said treasurer and secretary for the Delano Kiwanis Club Steven Kinsey. “Kids, they want to pick out the biggest pumpkin they can find, sometimes bigger than they are.”

Kinsey says the kids reactions and appreciation to the pumpkin patch is the reason why this tradition has been going strong for the last six years.

“I like the pumpkin patch because the grass is green and there’s a jumper here and I like the pumpkins and the leaves,” said Marco Villanueva.

Six year old Marco is one student out of 1,400 Delano Union Elementary School District students that attend the pumpkin patch every year, according to Kinsey.

Kinsey says the idea behind the patch was not only to bring fall festivities to the community but to also educate kids on the history of where they’re growing up.

“A lot of the students have never been here before and so they get to hear and see some of the things from our past 150 years old, so it’s important to remember out history and we want to share that with our young people,” said Kinsey.

Admission is free for everyone with the exception of wanting to take home a pumpkin. Families are encouraged to come out on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. till dark to participate in the annual scarecrow, pumpkin carving and costume contest.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

