2-year-old boy dies in tragic Thanksgiving Day driveway car accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting that a 2-year-old child has died following a car accident.

At around 10:08 am on Thursday in the 500 block of Adams Street in Bakersfield, a driver got into a Mustang in the driveway of a home intending to back out of the driveway.

As the driver did so, they accidentally struck a 2-year-old boy who was in the driveway. The boy's family started CPR and called for emergency help. When medical personnel arrived, they transported the child to a local hospital with major injuries.

The child died at the hospital.

CHP is reporting at this time that they do not believe drugs or alcohol intoxication to be a factor in the accident.