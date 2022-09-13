Watch Now
Arrests follow “street takeovers” by illegal auto racers

Posted at 6:24 PM, Sep 12, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says officers responded to another “street takeover” by illegal racers this weekend. One of the drivers involved stands accused of intentionally ramming a vehicle into police cars.

BPD says that over Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple take over sideshows were held across the city of Bakersfield. In response, officers arrested 27 people and impounded 16 vehicles.

Police say 18-year-old Matthew Cuevas of Bakersfield intentionally rammed his car into two BPD patrol cars. He was arrested, and police say he had loaded guns in his vehicle.

