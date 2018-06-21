At The Table: BBQ favorites at Prime Time BBQ

Fair
This week on "At The Table," Jada Montemarano visits a new joint bringing BBQ to downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It is prime time to get BBQ in downtown Bakersfield.
The new meat market and restaurant, Prime Time BBQ, is serving classic dishes and unique twists.
Owner.... always worked in the meat industry and thought it was the time to open his own spot. He says he was excited to serve the downtown and central Bakersfield communities.
You can find fresh meat to grill at home or order from the BBQ menu.
There are traditional dishes with tri-tip and potato salad, or you can get a massive burger with pastrami and onion rings.
A secret menu item to ask for, the hot link mac and cheese! Try the creamy mac full of smokey hot links straight off the grill.
Prime Time even offers a lunch special for only $10!! Get the sandwich-of-the-day with chips and a drink!
Location: 1927 20th St. Bakersfield, California 93301
Hours: Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. With lunch being served after 11:00 a.m.
