Bakersfield NAACP branch celebrates hard work of community members through annual awards ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The NAACP branch of Bakersfield held their annual awards ceremony Saturday evening to appreciate those who are working to improve the lives of others.

Patrick Jackson, the Bakersfield NAACP president, says the awards serve as a way to thank people in the community for the hard work they are doing.

“I think it’s very important for us as a community to make sure that those people are recognized,” said Jackson.

The NAACP awards ranged from woman and man of the year to lifetime achievements and humanitarian achievements.

Jackson adds he hopes people truly resonate with the event and their cause in hopes of spreading a more positive light to others.