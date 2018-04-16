Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin discusses local issues on 23ABC

6:00 AM, Apr 16, 2018
Lyle Martin is now into his second year as Bakersfield Police Chief. 

He's had a number of issues he's dealt with in his short time as chief.

On Monday, Chief Martin will sit down with 23ABC anchor Mike Hart to discuss some of the topics he's dealt with so far as Bakersfield's top cop. 

