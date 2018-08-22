BPD looking for suspect involved in theft at a Guitar Center

Kelly Broderick
4:56 PM, Aug 22, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police are asking for help locating a suspect for theft at a Guitar Center store on Ming Ave.

Police said the man entered the business before taking merchandise on display and fleeing the store without paying.

He is described as a Hispanic male, age 18 to 25 with a medium build, weighing about 180 pounds. Police said that he had black hair, a mustache and was wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans, gray and white shoes with a black and red Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or Officer Felipe Juarez at 661-326-3554.

