Highway 178 reopened as Call Fire continues to burn in Kern River Canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Call Fire is now 370 Acres and is 50% contained.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -UPDATE (August 19, 2018 5 p.m.):

Highway 178 has reopened.

Fire officials said the fire had burned nearly 350 acres and is 35 percent contained.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -UPDATE (August 19, 2018 2 p.m.):

On Saturday, August 18th just before 3 p.m. the Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire in the Lower Kern Canyon on Hwy 178.

According to officials, the blaze was ignited by a car that caught fire and later became a brush fire.

The Call Fire is burning on the South side of the Highway 178.

The road is closed on the east and west end. It is unknown how long Highway 178 will be closed.

Approximately 200 firefighters are on scene from Kern County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, CHP and the Bureau of Land Management.

Ait tankers and water tenders are being used to fight the fire.

On Sunday fire officials said the fire had burned nearly 300 acres and is 5% contained.

A car fire has shut down Highway 178 inside the Kern River Canyon.

Highway 178 is shut down in both directions.

We will update you as more information becomes available.