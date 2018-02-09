CSUB holds array of events celebrating Black History Month

3:49 PM, Feb 9, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | csub | activities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University, Bakersfield will be holding an array of events throughout February, celebrating Black History Month. 

The activities will be open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. 

Below are details pertaining to the events being held.

  • CSUB's Unity Breakfast 

           Friday, Feb. 9th, starting at 6:45 a.m. 

           Held inside of the Housing and Residence Life Multipurpose Room

  • Gospel Fest

           Friday, Feb. 9th, starting at 6:30 p.m. 

           Held at the Icardo Center

           The event will bring churches together from Kern County with choirs and music throughout the night. 

           Event is free and open to the public

  • Brown Bag Discussion

           Thursday, Feb. 15th

           Held inside of the Stockdale Room on CSUB's campus

           The event will include a presentation on Tut Language, a secret reading and spoken language created by black American slaves using English alphabet phonics. 

 

