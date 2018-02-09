CSUB holds array of events celebrating Black History Month

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University, Bakersfield will be holding an array of events throughout February, celebrating Black History Month.
The activities will be open to students, faculty, staff, and community members.
Below are details pertaining to the events being held.
Friday, Feb. 9th, starting at 6:45 a.m.
Held inside of the Housing and Residence Life Multipurpose Room
Friday, Feb. 9th, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Held at the Icardo Center
The event will bring churches together from Kern County with choirs and music throughout the night.
Event is free and open to the public
Thursday, Feb. 15th
Held inside of the Stockdale Room on CSUB's campus
The event will include a presentation on Tut Language, a secret reading and spoken language created by black American slaves using English alphabet phonics.
