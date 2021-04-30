DA discusses criminal background of shooter who killed police K-9 on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 23ABC learned the name of the man involved in the shooting with Bakersfield Police on Tuesday.

20-year-old Dalton James Kooiman was shot and killed by BPD Tuesday night after running from a scene after officers tried to pull him over for allegedly driving a stolen car. A police dog named Jango was sent after Kooiman when BPD says Kooiman shot the dog and killed him.

Jango had been a member of the Bakersfield Police Department since 2017.

Since the shooting, 23ABC has gone in-depth into Dalton James Kooiman’s criminal record, including what Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer calls his seemingly “escalated” criminal behavior over the past months.

“He has not been legally able to possess a firearm since August 25 of 2020,” said Zimmer.

In August, Cynthia Zimmer says 20-year-old James Kooiman pulled a shotgun on his girlfriend in a domestic situation. He pled guilty for brandishing a firearm, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, and was banned from possessing a firearm for 10 years.

He was also issued a restraining order which also prevented him from owning a firearm.

Fast forward to about three weeks ago, he was again arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and sent to jail. But he posted $25,000 bail on April 19. He was still on summary probation.

“But it’s not the type of probation where the probation officer is going to come out every month or two months and search your home or your person,” said Zimmer.

That’s the kind of probation you get when you’re convicted of a felony. But Kooiman was convicted of a misdemeanor. Which basically means he only had to consent to a search if he was stopped by law enforcement.

However, according to court records, Kooiman had originally been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor in July. But due to him taking a plea deal, the felony charge of assault with a firearm was dismissed and Kooiman was only sentenced on the misdemeanor charge of exhibiting a firearm.

In relation to Tuesday night, BPD says Kooiman ran from officers when they attempted a traffic stop.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that there was escalation resulting in what happened the other night,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer says it’s challenging enforcing illegal firearm possession because law enforcement can't follow people around 24/7. And there are a number of ways that guns can get into the wrong hands, even with some of the toughest gun laws in the nation.

For example, she says a big reason guns are prevalent on the streets is because criminals steal them from private residences.

“Sometimes people do rehabilitate and follow the terms of their probation and don't get in trouble anymore, but a lot of times people don’t."