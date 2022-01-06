Delano police will no longer respond to non-emergency calls due to COVID concerns

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — As a result of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delano police said it will no longer respond to non-emergency calls.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Delano Police Department said that the decision was made to ensure the "health and safety of our community and Department employees. Safety is our number one priority."

The statement went on to say that officers will only be dispatched to life-threatening calls or crimes in progress. All other situations will be handled via phone or my a Community Service Officer.

In addition, front lobby access to police headquarters will be closed to members of the public and all police-related community events have been postponed until further notice.

The new procedures take effect immediately and will remain in place until March 1, 2022 at which point they will be re-evaluated.

The Delano police said residents are encouraged to call (661) 721-3377 for non-emergencies or general inquiries.