Siblings killed in deadly crash on Highway 43 to be laid to rest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two of the people involved in a deadly crash that killed five people on Highway 43 about two weeks ago will be laid to rest this Saturday.
The lives of 19-year-old Kaleb Garza and 14-year-old Madysyn Garza will be celebrated at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary on Kern Canyon Road.
Services for the family will begin at 10 a.m.
