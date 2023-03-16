First Medi-Cal renewal deadline in 2 years coming on April 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — April is a month of deadlines, most notably income tax filing, but there is another deadline coming up that the community needs to be aware of, and it's centered around health insurance.

Health care providers are taking this time to remind Medi-Cal beneficiaries that in order to keep their health coverage, they must renew their information with the state before the deadline on April 1, 2023.

Dr. Pooja Mittal, Chief Health Equity Officer for HealthNet, says the annual redetermination process for state medical benefits has been waived by order of the federal government for the past two years due to the global pandemic.

Now that the program is returning back to its original process, enrollees must review and renew their eligibility information before April 1.

23ABC Dr. Pooja Mittal, Chief Health Equity Officer for HealthNet

"Members will need to update their contact information to confirm eligibility, and make sure that they maintain their coverage that they're used to and the care that they deserve, especially if you have moved, started a new job, or are pregnant, or have had changes in your income, or have changed your address or phone number," said Dr. Mittal.

According to Mittal, HealthNet is encouraging all Medi-Cal beneficiaries to update their information. For a list of the information Medi-Cal will require, as well as the eligibility requirements, you can visit the program description page at the BenefitsCal website.

"People should look out for a yellow envelope with additional information, and the form for redetermination in there," said Mittal. "If a letter is received, they need to provide the information in the timelines specified."

Mittal continues, explaining why the need for beneficiaries to "Review and Renew" before April 1 is so important to ensuring they don't face difficulties when it comes to accessing their benefits.

"Some people might end up without continuation of coverage, which is not something that we want. It's important to note also that if people are not eligible for Medi-Cal anymore, they can get other low-cost options, and they can reach out to us to find out more information," said Mittal.

According to Mittal, people who are unsure if they are still eligible for benefits can contact a BenefitsCal eligibility worker online to learn more.

In an effort to make sure everyone is aware of the upcoming Medi-Cal renewal deadline, HealthNet is spreading the word through the community with the launch of their new public information campaign.

"Through our Review to Renew campaign, we're actively partnering with our local providers and community organizations. This campaign is going to be done through various print and digital communications, including mailers, voice calls, text messages, social media, and digital advertisement," said Mittal.

HOW TO RENEW YOUR MEDI-CAL BENEFITS: