Fuel spill causes closure of lane on 99 near Rosedale Highway

A fuel spill by a big rig has led to the closure of one lane of the 99 near Rosedale Highway on Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a metal object punctured a fuel tanker, leading fuel to spill out on the 99 around 2 a.m.

Environmental Health was called to the scene to help with cleanup.

One lane of the Southbound 99 and one lane of the off ramp onto Rosedale Highway has been shut down for cleanup.