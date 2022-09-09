Iraq vet and Purple Heart recipient speaking in Bakersfield to remember fallen friend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will mark its 4th anniversary this weekend. Supporters and family members will gather at the gallery for a dinner and recognition ceremony, and one Marine is making the trip from Illinois for this event in order to honor his fallen friend.

James Sperry enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003 on his 18th birthday. He decided to join following the attacks on September 11th. He was deployed to Iraq with one of his best friends, P.F.C Fernando Hannon, whom Sperry calls both a brother and a best friend.

In August of 2004, Sperry was assigned to a checkpoint in Fallujah, Iraq. The post had taken a lot of fire, and Sperry said he traded spots with Hannon so he could to to a “quieter” post in the rear. Not long after that, Hannon was fatally injured by a car bomb.

“I felt like it was my fault that we changed posts last second,” said Sperry. “Unfortunately, that was the post that got hit, and the only reason I’m here is because I asked him to change posts.”

Three months later, Sperry was wounded, earning the first of his three Purple Hearts. He was medically discharged 2005 and his thoughts were constantly on his friend.

“It’s kinda been my mission to remember him, one way or another,” said Sperry. “Basically don’t let people forget about the sacrifice he made, especially for me.”

Sperry struggled for years with PTSD, but finally found solace in helping other veterans through a nonprofit he started called The Fight Continues.

Sperry and his daughter Hannah, who is named after his friend, visited the White House in 2011 with the World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals. They were on the mound before Game 1.

Today, Sperry runs a remodeling company in the St. Louis area called Hannon Construction, and he’s started to accept speaking engagements again. This weekend’s ceremony for his friend was the perfect chance.

“It was a nice, pleasant surprise to get a call saying ‘Hey, do you want to talk again,’” said Sperry. “I’ve got a lot to speak about and I’m proud to do it, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Bakersfield residents have a chance to join in the ceremony and help Sperry keep the memory of his friend alive in a gallery of honor.

The 4th anniversary celebration begins with a dinner Friday night at the Gardens at Monji on Shellabarger Road in Bakersfield, where James Sperry will be the guest speaker. The festivities will begin at 6:00 pm and tickets are still available. Veterans are free. Call 303-3837 for more information.

The celebration continues on Saturday morning, when the public is invited to a celebration at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery on Eye Street in downtown Bakersfield. James Sperry will be on hand to make remarks along with other local officials. There will be a Last Roll Call ceremony. Saturday’s event begins at 9:00 am.