Jury selection for Matthew Queen trial in 'Bakersfield 3' case to start Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Jury selection for the Matthew Queen trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Queen is accused of multiple felonies including the torture and killing of Micah Holsonbake.

Three people who all ran in the same circle either turned up dead or missing in spring of 2018 and became known as the "Bakersfield 3."

Holsonbake was reported missing in March of 2018. A week later, James Kulstad was shot and killed in his vehicle and in late April. Bailey Despot has also been reported missing.

Queen's trial is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.