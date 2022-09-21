Kern County Public Health launches "Know Your Numbers" health screening program in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — A new program aiming to help those struggling with health concerns due to obesity is starting up in Lamont. The Kern County Public Health Services Department is launching the "Know Your Numbers" program on Wednesday. The program will run from September 21st until November 2nd.

The program offers two health screenings which will inform participants of their body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels. After the first screening, participants will be able to consult with a public health nutritionist and have access to fitness classes for six weeks. At the end of the six weeks, they will be screened again to see their progress.

Those interested in participating are asked to go to the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont from 10:30 to 11:30 am.