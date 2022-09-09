Kern County Stand Down returns, and how you can help Kern vets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Veterans Assistance Foundation will be hosting the 23rd annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down on Thursday, October 13th, 2022.

According to a CVAF press release, the Stand Down is a safe retreat for all veterans and their families, including homeless vets. The event is successful year on year because it brings over 100 services to one location, making them more accessible to Kern County veterans.

“During the 2021 Stand Down, we served over 400 veterans another dependents,” said Deborah Johnson, President and CEO of CVAF. “This year, we expect to see higher attendance, as we know that people are continuing to struggle post-pandemic.”

The Stand Down will be held at Stramler Park, located at 3805 Chester Avenue near Sam Lynn Ballpark. Gates will be open from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm.

If you are interested in helping to support the veterans at this event, CVAF is in need of clothing donations, including new white t-shirts, underpants, and socks. Gently used clothing is welcome, as well as monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off until October 7th to the California Veterans Assistance Foundation office at 1617 30th Street in Bakersfield. For more information, please call CVAF at 661-455-7400.