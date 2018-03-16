Man shot after dispute over drone, witnesses say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An argument between two men sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday in the Lake Isabella area.

Witnesses say the two men were arguing about a drone one of them was flying.

Deputies say that around 6:48 p.m. they responded to a report of a shooting near Scovern Avenue and Steensen Street.

When they arrived they found a man in his 50's lying on the street and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The victim was airlifted to Kern Medical and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, 33-year-old Alfred Neith was taken into custody and booked for attempted murder. His bail is set at $552,500.

Witnesses say the two men were arguing about a drone Neith was allegedly flying before he shot the victim.