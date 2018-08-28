Nestle looking to hire ice cream maker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Want a sweet job? Nestle is looking to hire an ice cream maker for their facility in southwest Bakersfield.

The Ice Cream Maker Level I position is responsible for the maintenance of machines used to produce and package Nestle ice cream products. They will also provide assistance to the Ice Cream Maker Level II operator.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or general education degree, basic computer skills, and the ability to troubleshoot equipment failure.

While previous ice cream production experience isn't required, one year of related experience is preferred.