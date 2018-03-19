New venue, The BLVD, set to open April 19

A new venue is set to open in Bakersfield just off Buck Owens Boulevard next month.

Officials with The BLVD, announced Monday morning that the venue will open April 19.

The BLVD will hold a grand opening that day and will also host a VIP grand opening, which will be held April 18.

The BLVD will neighbor Rush Air Sports, The Bakersfield Karting Experience and Temblor Brewing Company in the area of Buck Owens and Gilmore Avenue.

23ABC first brought you this story in May 2017 when we learned The BLVD would potentially open at the end of 2017.

The site will offer 22 bowling lanes, an outdoor beer garden, bocce ball courts, full-service bars, laser tag, indoor ropes courses and a site for live entertainment.

They are currently hiring for all positions. Click here for the application.