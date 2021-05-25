Owner offering $1,000 reward for missing French Bulldog puppy

It was a case that made national headlines back in February, with similar stories across the country. Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint. Now one local owner his same type of dog was taken directly out of his backyard.

23ABC checked in with the family in Southwest Bakersfield to see why they believe they're now one of many victims in a growing trend across the country.

“That's the reason I never really walked him or anything like that, and why he was an indoor dog.”

Eduardo Gonzalez household is a little emptier now. This after he says his spouse let ‘Drip’, a 6-month-old French Bulldog out to go to the restroom in the backyard just after 11 o’clock Sunday morning.

“She said he was laying right in the sun.”

But within 5 minutes of taking their eyes off of him, Gonzalez says he was gone.

“I came out and I usually always call him to make sure are you done? And he didn't answer or come out.”

And since Gonzalez says it would have been impossible for this Merle-colored spotted dog to escape their fully fenced-in yard.

He immediately checked in with neighbors who have surveillance footage, and saw no sign of the dog and no sign of suspicious activity happening in front of the house.

“You see the cars just pass by. None of them stalled, nothing like that.”

Which leads the family to believe that Drip was taken right from his home.

“Based off what I've seen in video footage I think someone came in through the back through one of these fences and took him.”

According to the Bakersfield Police Department they've seen a rise in dog thieves. Sgt. Robert Pair says if those criminals are caught, the consequences are based on the value of the dog.

A suspect that steals a dog worth more than 950 dollars can face felony charges, and anything below that is considered a misdemeanor. But Gonzalez says it's not about the money.

“It's like missing a family member. He wasn't with us for a very long, but I mean he grew on us. It was like having a newborn.”

The family says this is a huge loss for them, which is why Gonzalez tells me that they will be offering a 1,000 dollar reward, no questions asked. And if you have any information on this puppy, you're asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department.

