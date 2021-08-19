Red Cross providing evacuation point for French Fire evacuees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Red Cross of Kern County & Eastern Sierras is opening a temporary evacuation point at Lake Isabella Senior Center (6409 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella, CA 93240) for residents affected by the French Fire in Lake Isabella according to a press release.

Red Cross volunteers are on site ready to support evacuees with safe shelter, water, snacks and information.

They encourage anyone that needs assistance, to got to the Temporary Evacuation Point. Everyone is welcome in Red Cross sites and the temporary evacuation points are a safe place for people of all backgrounds. All disaster services are provided free of charge.

Evacuating residents are encouraged to take the following for each member of their family: prescription and other emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents, and other comfort items.

Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought along with other items for family members who may have other needs.

