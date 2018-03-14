Studio Movie Grill provides dozens of jobs to local residents ahead of grand opening

Johana Restrepo
1:52 PM, Mar 14, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Studio Movie Grill will open its doors to Bakersfield in April, bringing access to state-of-the-art movie technology and providing our residents some job opportunities as well.

This is SMG's sixth location in California, and it's impacting the local economy by hiring dozens of local construction workers to complete the complex and direct traffic in the area.

As of April 12, movie-goers can enjoy leather reclining seats, 10 auditoriums, push-for-service call buttons and lounge-style chairs, according to a statement by the company.

The grand opening will be just in time for this year’s new blockbusters including Rampage starring Dwayne Johnson, Avengers: Infinity War, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool 2, Oceans 8 and The Incredibles 2. 

