Tips to stay safe while driving in the rain

Heavy rain could cause flooding this week

Leah Pezzetti
7:09 PM, Mar 20, 2018
Heavy rain is expected this week

23ABC viewer Carlos Loya shares this photo of rain in downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Doug Shupe with AAA says there are many tips and tricks to remember when driving in the heavy rain Kern Couly will see this week.

  • Make sure your car is up-to-date
    • Your windshield wipers should be streak-free, your tires should have tread and your headlights should be working.
  • If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on
    • This is a California law.
  • Know how to react to hydroplaning
    • If you hydroplane, release your foot off the brake and steer the car in the direction you want to go. Avoid braking more.
  • Drive in the center lane
    • This keeps you away from any flooding on the sides of the road.
  • Avoid potholes, but don't swerve if you see one suddenly
    • Swerving can cause you to hit other cars. It's better to hit the pothole.
  • Leave more time to get to where you're going
    • You should be driving slower in the rain than you would normally, so it's best to leave extra time to get places.

