Tips to stay safe while driving in the rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Doug Shupe with AAA says there are many tips and tricks to remember when driving in the heavy rain Kern Couly will see this week.

Make sure your car is up-to-date Your windshield wipers should be streak-free, your tires should have tread and your headlights should be working.

If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on This is a California law.

Know how to react to hydroplaning If you hydroplane, release your foot off the brake and steer the car in the direction you want to go. Avoid braking more.

Drive in the center lane This keeps you away from any flooding on the sides of the road.

Avoid potholes, but don't swerve if you see one suddenly Swerving can cause you to hit other cars. It's better to hit the pothole.

Leave more time to get to where you're going You should be driving slower in the rain than you would normally, so it's best to leave extra time to get places.

