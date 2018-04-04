Town hall meeting covering resources for senior citizens and people with disabilities Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Alliance for Retired Americans is inviting seniors and people with disabilities to a town hall meeting that will cover topics dealing with Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and healthcare.

Candidates for Congress running in District 23 are also invited and so far Wendy Reed, Tatiana Mata, Mary Helen Barro and Kurtis Wilson have confirmed their attendance.

The organization says it is still waiting to hear back from Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Candidates will be asked to discuss their stance on issues about programs that benefit seniors and people with disabilities.

This Congressional Town Hall in Congress District 23 on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and will be held at the Kern Inyo & Mono Labor Council office at 200 West Jeffrey Street, Bakersfield.