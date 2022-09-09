Two Bakersfield locals recall personal 9/11 experience

NEW YORK (KERO) — Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11. While many have personal memories from that day, two Bakersfield natives were in New York when the attacks happened. They credit their friendship and a little fate for narrowly avoiding being on the 104th floor of the South Twin Tower when the planes hit. According to them, their lives have completely changed ever since.

Bob Millsap and Mike Dion were seven years old when they met at Eissler Elementary. The two were instantly best friends and it stayed that way through college. They were even in each other’s weddings.

After college, Mike got a job with a banking firm in the World Trade Center. He and his wife, Elena, moved to Hoboken, New Jersey.

On September 10th, 2001, Bob and his coworker, Simon, finished a work trip one day early in Connecticut. Bob’s mom suggested he catch the game at Yankee Stadium that night. Meanwhile, Mike’s work gave him last-minute tickets.

"She said 'you ought to go to Yankee Stadium,'" according to Bob. "'Roger Clemens is pitching.'"

The two friends reunited in New York but the game was rained out. Mike and Elena offered for Bob and Simon to stay with them. They made plans to attend Mike’s 7:30 a.m. work meeting the next day to see his view from the South Twin Tower.

Back in New Jersey, however, it was a late night out at local bars and they weren’t feeling up for that early meeting on September 11th.

Elena did leave for work. That’s when the planes hit.

Back at the apartment, Bob woke up.

“I thought everybody was gone because I heard a shower going and it must have been Elena. I turned the TV on and that’s when I saw and I hollered. I’m like 'oh my god, where’s Mike?'”

Mike, fortunately, came out of his room. Bob and Simon were both relieved to see him. Meanwhile, Elena didn’t make it on the path train before it shut down, so she went back home.

“If she left 5 or 10 minutes earlier, she would’ve been on the train under the river or under the basement of the World Trade Center and would’ve been right there when the collapse happened,” explained Mike.

The group looked outside the apartment window and could see smoke coming from the Twin Towers. Mike’s firm lost 66 people that day.

Back home in Bakersfield, family and friends were worried.

“People in Bakersfield, my wife, my parents, some of our friends, they didn’t know we went out drinking and they just assumed we were in the building," said Bob. "Those hours afterwards were really something else as far as, you know, just the shock and the horror.”

They witnessed those first moments in New York during the aftermath of 9/11.

"New York had just, everything slowed down," explained Bob. "Everyone was looking each other in the eyes. Just so much sincerity and goodness, and that’s always stuck with me.”

Bob and Mike say it took time to truly process just how close they were to being in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Now nearly 21 years later, not a day goes by where they don't think about it.

"I’m always grateful that I’m here," said Mike. 'I’m grateful for what I have, and it’s a day that we should never forget. I use it as motivation in my life and also as a time of reflection, especially around the anniversary.”

The anniversary is something they both say should never be ignored. Mike and Bob are still holding onto their friendship, as well as those days in 2001 that they’ll never forget.