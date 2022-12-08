What to do with holiday trash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We can all agree no one likes working extra during the holidays but for some, like public works employees it's unavoidable. That's why this holiday season, the best gift you can give them is making sure you’re getting rid of your seasonal trash in the proper ways.

Between wrapping paper, Christmas decorations, tinsel, and ribbon, a lot goes into making this holiday season festive. Most of them end up in a landfill come January.

Kern County Public Works Director Chuck MacGee says that year-round most people are mindful to sort their trash. However, the holidays are a different story.

Between wrapping and unwrapping presents, holiday parties with paper plates and utensils, and leftovers that often get thrown out, it all tends to end up in one bag.

“Most people on Christmas morning, everyone has a trash bag, and everything goes in the trash bag and the trash bag goes to the curb and that's the end of it," MacGee said. “If a thousand people throw all that stuff into their one container bag and throw it in the trash, then it shows up. Someone has to do that work a thousand times and that's going to take forever and it's really not going to be effective at that point.”

Some reminders when it comes to the holidays: Recyclables like wrapping paper, paper plates, and plastic containers, should all go in the blue bin. But things like utensils, ribbons, and bows should always go in the brown trash bin especially anything with glitter.

“Glitter isn’t something that you can get out of a system so it will contaminate any process you put it in,” added MacGee.

Because the trash cycle never ends landfill workers work through the holidays to keep up with increased demand.

“If you just do it right, it makes it so fast and easy. If you do it wrong, it really gums up the work, slows down the process, and causes the people, which are hard to get nowadays, to actually have to spend a lot more time doing something that you should have done at home,” says MacGee.

Again by keeping in mind some of these simple reminders, you can help ease the burden off some of our public works employees during this holiday season.