Wind Wolves Annual Spring Nature Festival returns fallowing pandemic hiatus

WIND WOLVES, Calif. (KERO) — The Annual Spring Nature Festival is back at Wind Wolves and if you’ve never been to the preserve, this weekend is the perfect opportunity for you and your family to experience all the natural history that makes Kern County so special.

“Living in a city, you kind of have this disconnection from the natural world and that’s something very important, there aren’t many places that have a preserve so close that is free," said bilingual naturalist Yoselyn Ayala.

Wind Wolves Nature Preserve hosting its festival once again after a covid-induced hiatus.

“This festival is really important to us because it kinda puts the whole preserve on display, so we kinda have all our best stuff out," said administrative assistant Megan Ellington.

The preserve is home to a number of unique animals, plants, and ecosystems and is open to the public throughout the year. This weekend, the festival will bring one of a kind experiences that truly highlight the importance of this Kern County treasure..

“We’ll have activities throughout the canyon, education booths, our reptile presentation, our pond discovery, guided hikes," Ellington said.

Visitors this weekend will not only get the chance to experience the nature within the preserve, but also learn about it’s history from experts like archaeologists, astronomer, historians, and more.

“One of the main things we like to focus on here at Wind Wolves is getting families outside, especially children, kind of getting more curious and seeing the beauty of nature," said Ayala.

The festival kicked off Saturday and runs through Sunday afternoon.