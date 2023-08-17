MISSING: Olivia Valero, 53

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing woman who is considered to be "at-risk."

Olivia Valero, 53, was last seen in South Bakersfield near the 900 block of Townsley Avenue around 10 p.m. on Wed, Aug 16. According to the BPD, she is considered to be at-risk due to having a medical condition.

Valero is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately five feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has red and brown hair and brown eyes. Valero was last seen wearing a pink shirt. She was last seen driving a Red 2017 Toyota Corolla, license plate number 7XDK373.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

