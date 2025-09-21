Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

LIVESTREAM: Funeral Service for Charlie Kirk in Arizona

Trump Conspiracy Theories
John Locher/AP
Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk&nbsp;speaks during a campaign rally, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Trump Conspiracy Theories
Posted

Watch live as funeral service for Charlie Kirk is underway in Arizona

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg