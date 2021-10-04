Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Ex-US Rep. Todd Akin, sunk by ‘legitimate rape’ remark, dies

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2012, file photo, Todd Akin, then a Missouri Republican Senate candidate, campaigns in Florissant, Mo. Akin, whose "legitimate rape" comments during the 2012 U.S. Senate campaign were roundly criticized has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Todd Akin
Posted at 4:39 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 07:39:49-04

Former conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Akin of Missouri has died.

Akin’s son, Perry, said in a statement that his father died late Sunday at age 74 from cancer.

Akin’s comment in 2012 that women’s bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” sunk his bid for the U.S. Senate that year and became a cautionary tale for other GOP candidates.

He represented a Republican-leaning eastern Missouri district that included St. Louis-area suburbs for 12 years before running for the Senate.

His career was overshadowed by the outrage from the post-primary comment in a television interview after he was asked whether he would support allowing abortions in cases of rape.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids