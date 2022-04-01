2-in-1 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms sold at Walmart recalled

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS IS RECALLING SOME COMBINATION SMOKE AND CARBON MONOXIDE ALARMS BECAUSE THEY CAN FAIL TO ALERT CONSUMERS TO THE PRESENCE OF A HAZARDOUS LEVEL OF CARBON MONOXIDE, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. — Universal Security Instruments is recalling some combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because they can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves two models and two date codes of Universal Security Instruments 2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarms.

Model MPC322S has 10-year sealed batteries and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09.

Model MPC122S is a hardwired alarm with a 10-year sealed battery backup and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02.

The brand name “UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.” or “USI ELECTRIC” is printed on the front of the alarms above “Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarm.” The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarms.

CPSC said people with the alarms should immediately contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement alarm. CPSC said consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

The recall said the company received two reports of the units failing to alarm for the presence of carbon monoxide within the specified time requirement. No injuries have been reported.

The alarms were sold nationwide and online at Walmart and other websites from June 2017 through December 2019 for between $50 and $80.

This story was first reported by Emily McCain at WFTS in Tampa, Fla.