26,000 cordless lawnmowers due to laceration hazard

More than 26,000 cordless lawnmowers were recalled after officials received 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade on the recalled lawnmowers detaching.

The U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission said the affected models are Sun Joe cordless walk-behind lawn mowers with model numbers 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT.

The CPSC said no injuries have been reported, but the defect could cause lacerations.

Sun Joe sold the mowers online through Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart and other popular retailers from June 2020 through July 2022. They ranged in price from $180 to $350.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the mowers and contact Snow Joe to determine how to fix the issue.