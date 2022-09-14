School staffing shortages are happening around the country

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Schools are facing an uphill battle trying to fill vacant positions, and not just teaching positions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that public school employment is about 7.7 million. That’s up from previous reports, but still down from more than 8 million at the start of the pandemic.

A survey by the Rand Corporation shows that 75 percent of school leaders are trying to hire more substitute teachers, and most districts are looking to hire more bus drivers and tutors.

Another federal survey found that teaching shortages are the worst in the south, with more than four vacant positions per school.