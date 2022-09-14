Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

School staffing shortages are happening around the country

A Rand survey shows that 75 percent of school leaders are trying to hire more substitute teachers, and most districts are looking to hire more bus drivers and tutors.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 00:36:31-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Schools are facing an uphill battle trying to fill vacant positions, and not just teaching positions. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that public school employment is about 7.7 million. That’s up from previous reports, but still down from more than 8 million at the start of the pandemic.

A survey by the Rand Corporation shows that 75 percent of school leaders are trying to hire more substitute teachers, and most districts are looking to hire more bus drivers and tutors.

Another federal survey found that teaching shortages are the worst in the south, with more than four vacant positions per school.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book