Fitbit recalling 1 million smartwatches due to burn hazard

Fitbit has issued a recall for about 1 million Ionic Smartwatches due to a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

In its notice, the CPSC said there had been at least 115 reports of the watch overheating and 78 reported cases of burn injuries. Two of those reports included cases of third-degree burns, and four reports included cases of second-degree burns.

According to the CPSC, four different Fitbit models are covered under the recall. The colorways of the recalled watches include "slate blue and burnt orange," "charcoal and smoke gray," "blue gray and silver gray" and a special addition with Adidas in "ink blue and silvery gray."

Listed below are the model numbers covered in the recall, all of which begin with "FB503." Customers can find the full model number on the back of the device near where the band attaches to the watch.

Model Color Ionic FB503CPBU Slate Blue/Burnt Orange Ionic FB503GYBK Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic FB503WTGY Blue Gray/Silver Gray Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

Remedy:

The watches were sold from September 2017 through December 2021 at Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and other stores across the country. They were also sold online at Amazon and on Fitbit's website.

Fitbit stopped producing the model in 2020.

CPSC says people should immediately stop using the smartwatches and contact Fitbit, who will send customers pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, Fitbit will issue customers a refund of $299. The company will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select new devices.

This story was originally published on Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit.