Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire.

"An engine compartment fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) may occur while parked or driving," a statement about the recall says on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.

More than 70,000 Sportages are impacted by the recall.

Kia said they are still working on a remedy. Until a fix can be made, owners are encouraged to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles and structures.

The automaker said it's aware of eight fires and 15 cases of melting or heat damage since April 2017. No one has been injured, according to Kia.

People can use the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to determine whether their vehicle is impacted by the recall.