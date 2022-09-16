Luxury brand Louis Vuitton plans to cut energy usage by turning out the lights

LVMH, the parent company for luxury brand Louis Vuitton, says it plans to reduce its energy consumption in stores by turning out the lights.

The company wants customers to know it's not shutting down stores but just turning off the lights at night to save energy amid more focus on climate change and excessive energy use around the globe.

The French company says it will start to turn off its store lights earlier, starting in France in October, and then will implement the plan worldwide in the weeks and months that follow, the Guardian reported.

Louis Vuitton is the world's largest high-end goods conglomerate operating 522 stores and 110 production locations in France.

Company leaders said they would also implement a plan to educate employees on ways to reduce energy consumption at work and home.

The goal is to reduce overall energy use by 10% over the coming year.