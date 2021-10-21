Marine veteran stops armed robbery attempt at Arizona convenience store

YUMA, Ariz. — A customer at an Arizona convenience store was able to stop an armed robbery attempt Wednesday morning, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.

Officials say the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. local time at a Chevron store in Yuma.

According to the surveillance video feed, three people tried to enter the store with their faces covered. One of them was armed with a handgun and pointed the weapon at the cashier.

A customer, who later told officials he served in the United States Marine Corps, immediately stepped toward the suspects. He disarmed the person with the gun while the other two suspects fled from the store.

The YCSO says the Marine was able to keep the suspect detained until deputies arrived.

The suspect was taken to Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center and booked on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

"The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around," the customer reportedly told deputies when asked how he was able to get control of the situation.

The other two suspects seen in the video are still at large. No one was injured during the incident.

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.