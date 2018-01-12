Memphis pastor Andy Savage put on leave after admitting to sex encounter with teen

Cloudy
A Memphis, Tennessee megachurch pastor, who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager, has been put on leave.
Congregants broke into 25 seconds of applause last week after pastor Andy Savage, 42, confessed to a 1998 "sexual incident" with a teen and asked for their forgiveness.
Savage was 22 at the time and a youth minister at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church outside Houston.
Highpoint Church issued a leave of absence for Savage to begin immediately, Chris Conlee, the church's lead pastor, said in a statement Thursday night.
Israel will bar entry to 20 global organizations that boycott it. Among them an American Jewish group whose director's husband and kids are Israeli.
Nigel Farage said he's "reaching the point of thinking" the U.K. should vote again on whether to leave the European Union.
The group formed out of Somalia's Union of Islamic Courts, which served as an alternate government in 2006.
A Myanmar commander said some of his soldiers were behind the deadly incident, the country's first admission of guilt against Rohingya Muslims.