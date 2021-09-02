New process starts for dealing with defective products you buy on Amazon

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you've ever bought a defective product off Amazon, the typical protocol would be to contact the original seller first, but now the company says it will act as the middle man.

“With this new policy, Amazon's going to be involved directly in the beginning, which can give customers peace of mind that if they do sustain an injury or property damage, that they don't have to go through the process of the seller maybe being unresponsive or rejecting a valid claim,” said Hannah Rhodes, a consumer watchdog with U.S. PIRG.

The “A-to-z Guarantee,” which went into effect Wednesday, will cover up to $1,000 in personal injury and up to $1 million in medical expenses, lost wages, and property damage, depending on the harm caused by the product.

Things it does not cover include non-economic damages, business losses, and attorney fees.

U.S. PIRG says this can also benefit small businesses. With Amazon covering these expenses, it can allow them to fix the product or take it off the shelf without taking a hit that could potentially put them out of business. That peace of mind could draw more businesses to sell their products on Amazon.

U.S. PIRG calls it a win-win-win, but there are some things customers should keep in mind about this new claim policy.

“Their information could be distributed to third parties, so whether that be the insurance company, or Amazon could reach out to medical providers or witnesses of the event. Another thing that customers should keep in mind is that they have 90 days to file a claim. But, for whatever reason, if they wanted to withdraw that claim, they can withdraw it while Amazon is investigating.

U.S. PIRG has listed the key points to this new amazon policy online for consumers.