NHTSA investigating why Tesla cars are suddenly stopping at highway speeds

Another day, another issue with Tesla vehicles.

On Thursday, U.S. auto safety regulators said they are investigating complaints of Tesla cars stopping in the middle of the road for no apparent reason.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports there were 354 complaints filed over the past nine months, involving Tesla Models 3 and Y released in 2021 and 2022.

NHTSA’s report said that vehicles have stopped unexpectedly while driving at highway speeds.

Many owners in the complaints say they feared a rear-end crash on a freeway.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

Because this is a preliminary investigation, no formal recall has been issued yet.

This latest investigation comes as Tesla deals with a series of recalls, involving a faulty windshield defroster and cars rolling through stop signs.

The company has issued ten recalls since October.