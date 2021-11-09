Obama appeals to young activists to stay in climate fight

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has dropped in on U.N. climate talks to urge young climate activists to stay in the fight.

Obama is credited as one of the leaders responsible for the 2015 Paris climate accord.

In a speech, a roundtable and other events Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, Obama told young people that their marches and protests have been key in forcing governments to start acting on climate.

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer of Germany told Obama she feared that disillusionment over the slow pace of climate progress is threatening peoples' faith in democracy.