Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Obama appeals to young activists to stay in climate fight

items.[0].image.alt
<b>AP Photo/Alastair Grant</b><br/><br/>
obama.jpeg
Posted at 1:27 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 04:27:11-05

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has dropped in on U.N. climate talks to urge young climate activists to stay in the fight.

Obama is credited as one of the leaders responsible for the 2015 Paris climate accord.

In a speech, a roundtable and other events Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, Obama told young people that their marches and protests have been key in forcing governments to start acting on climate.

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer of Germany told Obama she feared that disillusionment over the slow pace of climate progress is threatening peoples' faith in democracy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Tickets